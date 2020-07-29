45 active COVID-19 cases now registered. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Minister of Public Health Richard Panneflek announced on Wednesday that St. Maarten now has 45 active COVID-19 cases. Of the active cases, local health authorities are monitoring 43 cases in home isolation.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten earlier this year is currently at 64. One hundred and ninety-four (194) people are now in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS on persons who may have been in contact with any of the 45 active cases.

In a continued effort to control, the spread of the virus CPS has

