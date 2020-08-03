70 active COVID-19 cases registered. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG: — St. Maarten has registered 70 active COVID-19 cases as of today August 3rd, 2020, with 167 persons in quarantine. The numbers on St. Maarten is steadily increasing since July 1st, 2020. Currently, the Netherlands has placed travel restrictions for the island and had coded St. Maarten Orange.

Among the infected are two Members of parliament namely Sidharth Cookie Bijlani who is currently hospitalized and Raeyhon Peterson along with Dutch representative Chris Johnson.

While St. Maarten is battling the COVID-19 pandemic at its second wave, the island has opened its borders to US visitors as of Saturday August

