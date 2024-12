PHILIPSBURG:—On December 2, 2024, at approximately 7:30 AM, the Police Central Dispatch received multiple calls reporting a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Mountain Dove Road and Ground Dove Road in Point Blanche. According to reports, a small car had slammed into a wall, with a passenger trapped inside.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46538-accident-on-mountain-dove-road-in-point-blanche.html