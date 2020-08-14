Adult Entertainment Industry Voluntarily Closes to Help Mitigate the Spread of COVID-19. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Considering the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases on St. Maarten, the adult entertainment industry has volunteered to close their businesses and cease operations in the interest of protecting the community from the further spread of the virus. These businesses and their operations will remain closed until the end of the month. They did so on their own and without the need for a ministerial regulation. The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, and Telecommunication (TEATT) Ludmila de Weever stated that she is grateful for their cooperation during these trying times that the community of St. Maarten is currently facing.

