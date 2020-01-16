African diaspora. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Mrs. Mary Romney-Schaab and Mr. Philip Schaab are longtime friends of the Philipsburg Jubilee Library. Mrs. Mary Romney-Schaab is born and raised in the United States, but her parents and ancestors are from Sint Maarten. In 2012 the couple started to donate books to the library that can fill in the gap in our collective knowledge about the African diaspora and about African diaspora people. Over time, the collection became so extensive that the library decided to call it the ‘Alice and Lionel Romney African diaspora collection’, named after the parents of Mrs. Mary Romney. Luckily, the whole

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33721-african-diaspora.html