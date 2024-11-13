Algemeen Pensioenfonds Sint Maarten (APS) expresses gratitude to Robert Judd for over eight years of service on the Investment Committee. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— APS is pleased to announce our heartfelt appreciation for Robert Judd, who has dedicated over eight years of exemplary service to the Investment Committee.

Throughout his tenure, Robert has played a pivotal role in shaping our investment strategies, particularly in local investments. His expertise and commitment have significantly contributed to the growth and stability of our fund, ensuring a secure future for our members.

Robert’s insights and dedication have been invaluable to our committee. We are grateful for his hard work and the positive impact he has made over the years and are assured that we can build upon the strong foundation he has established.

