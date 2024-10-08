Angelique Romou & A BETTA PLACE Foundation continues to show gratitude to all teachers through the 3rd Annual “Loving Our Teachers Out Loud” coupon sheets Initiative. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Angelique Romou expresses gratitude to over 1100 teachers and staff on St. Maarten as they are celebrated with her 3rd annual "LOVING OUR TEACHERS OUT LOUD" Coupon Sheet initiative in commemoration of World Teachers' Day 2024. This initiative was made possible through collaborations with 28 businesses on St. Maarten. World Teacher’s Day is commemorated all over the world on the 5th of October every year. However, on St. Maarten, Angelique Romou, through public-private partnerships, has designated the entire month of October and other months throughout the year and well into 2025 as Teachers’ Appreciation Months. For the third year, Ms. Romou, in collaboration with A BETTA PLACE Foundation, joined together with businesses who contributed last year, along with an addition of 3 new businesses, to “Love our teachers out loud” and thank them for making a resounding difference in the lives of our students and families.

For the past two years, Angelique has been able to present the teacher with coupon booklets, courtesy of Obersi Xerox, which will be presented to all teachers and staff. However, this year, a simpler method, which is also more eco-friendly, was used in the form of one single coupon sheet, which was also designed by Ms. Janelle Presentacion, one of the CEOs of Trending SXM, Media & Marketing.

Romou extended heartfelt thanks to Trending and all 28 local businesses, those who recommitted, and the newcomers for this joint effort to show appreciation to our local teachers with discounts and free items.

Angelique Romou stated; “My work and dedication to teachers continues because as I always say, teachers create every other profession and they are the foundation that keeps the souls of every student yearning and eager to learn more. Times are hard and the struggles are very evident and for this reason I continue to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all teachers because they are valued and appreciated, especially by me.”

“A special thank you once again, to all our business partners for collaborating in commemoration of World Teacher’s Day and months and to our esteemed teachers, this is done with so much love and adoration, recognizing your dedication to our future leaders we will continue to Love you out loud. Happy World Teachers’ Day!" Angelique Romou concluded.

