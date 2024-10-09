Angelique Romou surprises Seniors from Home Away From Home In honor of International Day of Older people 2024. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In commemoration of the United Nations International Day of Older People celebrated worldwide on October 1st. Angelique Romou congratulated the seniors at the Home Away From Home Foundation and surprised them with a raffle.

The raffle winner would win a senior walker, which is an aid for walking. Each senior was provided with a raffle ticket to add excitement to the giveaway.

Ms. Teju-Marie Arrindell a member of the St. Martin Promoting Young Ambassadors foundation assisted Ms. Romou with the distribution and collection of the raffle tickets. A lucky senior emerged as the winner, however she decided to give another senior a chance at winning the walker and Ms. Emma Petty, became the winner.

For years, Ms. Romou has been actively involved with our seniors and continues to foster public-private partnerships to assist wherever she can. In 2022, she managed to get Telem to provide free internet at the John Larmonie Center for the seniors of the Home Away from home foundation with Telem’s “Connect Me” Internet Box, donated a television to the home, hosted seniors’ luncheons with the assistance of different organizations and continues to treat our seniors to goodies. Angelique offers her volunteer services to any senior organization once called upon. As you know, there are several day programs on the island that cater to the seniors, the gems of our community. These programs serve as a way for our seniors to go out and connect with other seniors and engage in fun activities, amongst other things.

“I would like to encourage all residents of St. Maarten to give back by volunteering either time or services to our dearly beloved seniors. Every thought and every gesture goes a long way in making our gems feel appreciated and loved.” Romou stated. If you are interested in partnering with Ms. Romou with these various programs, please give her a call at +17215864003 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

