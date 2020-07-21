Another suspect arrests for being in possession of a stolen vehicle. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:—On Monday evening July 20th, 2020 around 06.30 pm, several police officers were busy stopping and controlling vehicles in the area of Middle region that was suspected of being stolen.

During an inspection of the vehicle, it was apparent to the officers that the VIN number of the vehicle was changed or tampered with. The vehicle being a silver Hyundai I-10 was confiscated and brought to the police station in Philipsburg. Unable to provide a valid explanation, the driver with the initials M.J.M was arrested and transported to the police station for where he is being held for questioning. The investigation into car

