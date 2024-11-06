Applications for the UNESCO 6th World Cultural Heritage Youth Symposium are now open to Students. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The 6th World Cultural Heritage Youth Symposium 2025 will be in Athens Greece from March 26, 2025 to March 30, 2025 under the theme "Arts and Cultural Heritage". The Annual World Cultural Heritage Youth Symposium is being held on the occasion of the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development. The Symposium is a contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals promoting “Education 2030” focused on SDG 4.7 as well as SDG17.

