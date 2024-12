•

The deal generated US$125 million in fiscal savings which will be channeled into new resilience investments.

•

The debt conversion represents an innovative financing model for climate adaptation that avoids increasing the burden of public debt.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46546-barbados-launched-the-world-s-first-debt-for-climate-resilience-operation.html