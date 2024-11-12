BPWC SXM hosts its Annual Candle Lighting & Induction Ceremony under the theme: “Keep the flames burning. | SMN NEWS

Cul de Sac, Philipsburg – On Saturday, November 2, 2024, the Business & Professional Women Concordia St. Martin (BPWC) hosted its Annual Candle Lighting Ceremony at Emilio’s Restaurant under the theme, “Keep the Flames Burning!” This cherished event, steeped in a A 100-year-old tradition initiated by BPW International founder Dr. Lena Madesin Phillips, honors the ongoing dedication and achievements of women advocating for the rights of women and girls

across 125 countries.

PHILIPSBURG — The BPWC association also welcomed two new members, Ms. Aida Holaman and Ms. Sophia Carti, whose extensive experience in organizational leadership and community service strengthens BPWC’s mission.

The event was skillfully chaired by Suzanne Scantlebery, supported by committee members Danielle Chance-Glasgow, Sophia Carti, Cathy Questel-Gamiette, Treasurer Emelinda Lake, Secretary Sharanne Gibbs, Vice President of Membership Kathia Magdeleine, and President

Catherine Magdeleine.

Educator and therapist Mrs. Collette Jones Chin delivered an inspiring keynote address, reflecting on the importance of nurturing meaningful relationships and “keeping the flames burning” in the face of life’s challenges. Mrs. Chin engaged the audience with a heartfelt blend of words, song, and poetry, and she also shared some of her challenges and coping mechanisms she uses to keep her flame burning.

The evening’s atmosphere was enhanced by the melodious performance of Lady Rubia, whose captivating voice resonated deeply with all in attendance.

BPWC President Catherine Magdeleine expressed gratitude, stating, “There is no greater joy than to thank our members, guests, family, and friends for making this event a success. Together, we continue to keep the flames burning.”

A special thanks to all the sponsors of this event:

Pineapple Pete’s Restaurant

Mark’s Place

Orco Bank

Sabien Home, Bath & Body

Guavaberry Colombier Tradition

SOS Radio

Frolic

ReConnect

Emilio's “Dine with History”

Ricky Da Phoxx

My Specialty Crafts

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46401-bpwc-sxm-hosts-its-annual-candle-lighting-induction-ceremony-under-the-theme-keep-the-flames-burning-2.html