BREAKING NEWS: Keturah Brown relieved as Interim Secretary General of Justice. | SMN News

~ Amador Muller undergoing screening for SG position.~

PHILIPSBURG:— The Minister of Justice Anna Richardson on Friday, August 14th dispatched a memo to the management team of the Justice Ministry informing them that as of said date Keturah Brown has been relieved from the position as Interim Secretary-General. Brown returns to her former position as head of IBPS.

Brown was appointed by the outgoing Minister of Justice and now deputy Prime Minister Egbert Jurendy Doran.

Richardson in her memo stated that a suitable St. Maarten lawyer has been selected for the position and this lawyer is presently

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35434-breaking-news-keturah-brown-relieved-as-interim-secretary-general-of-justice.html