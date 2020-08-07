BREAKING NEWS: St. Maarten registered its first COVID-19 death in second wave. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— St. Maarten has registered its first COVID-19 death in the second wave, the 17th victim is a well known St. Maartener that workers at GEBE IT department.

Based on information SMN News received Jurendy Woods who was admitted to the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) ICU passed away on Friday morning.

Minister of Health Richard Panneflek who is currently in Parliament said he was not yet updated on the latest death.

SMN News extends deepest condolences to the family of late Jurendy Woods and his colleagues at NV GEBE.

