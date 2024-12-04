BTP represents Sint Maarten at strategic postal sector ministerial meeting. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Bureau Telecommunications and Post Sint Maarten (BTP) proudly participated in the Postal Sector Ministerial and CCE meetings (management meetings held for member countries to discuss regulatory and operational framework matters) organized by the Postal Union of the Americas, Spain and Portugal (UPAEP). This landmark event took place in El Salvador, bringing together key stakeholders from across the region to address pressing challenges in the postal sector.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46560-btp-represents-sint-maarten-at-strategic-postal-sector-ministerial-meeting.html