Caribbean Airlines Earns 2024 Apex Four Star Major Airline Award. | SMN NEWS

Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago:— Caribbean Airlines has once again been awarded the prestigious APEX (Airline Passenger Experience Association) Four Star Major Airline rating for 2024, based solely on the ratings of passengers worldwide. This marks the second year that Caribbean Airlines has achieved this distinction, underscoring the airline’s commitment to delivering a high-quality, consistent experience for its customers.

