Carnival Pride in Port on Saturday for Repatriation of Crew. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Carnival Pride cruise ship, will be arriving at Port St. Maarten on Saturday morning in connection with the repatriation of crew who are returning to their home countries in Europe.

Countries around the world have been asked by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to facilitate the safe and efficient operation of the maritime transportation system, which moves over 80 per cent of global trade.

Critical to this is the ability of shipping and cruise companies to continue conducting crew changes throughout the world while complying with restrictions and following the national guidelines in response to the

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35150-carnival-pride-in-port-on-saturday-for-repatriation-of-crew.html