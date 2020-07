PHILIPSBURG:— A shooting that took place in the back of Premier Supermarket has left one person dead. Police Spokesman Inspector Joe Josepha said the shooting took place shortly after 10 pm. He said police found a man on the scene showing no signs of life, while the suspected shooter is still at large.

<!– Disqus comments block —

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35261-cay-shooting-leaves-on-dead-suspect-at-large.html