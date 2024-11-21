Celebrating World Children’s Day 2024: Exploring ‘Every Child, Every Right’ with an Inspiring Exhibition. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— To celebrate World Children’s Day, the Sint Maarten National Commission for UNESCO partnered with the St. Maarten Library to create a right-of-the-child exhibition at its Philipsburg location and the satellite library at the Asha Steven Elementary School. The display provides useful information on the convention on the rights of the child for parents and children.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46474-celebrating-world-children-s-day-2024-exploring-every-child-every-right-with-an-inspiring-exhibition.html