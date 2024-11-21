Cft: “Focus on increasing income. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— For quite some time now, the CFT has been seriously concerned about the fact that Sint Maarten's income is lower than expected, which leaves the country with limited resources for important public expenses. The adoption of the budget amendment for 2024 and the corresponding positive advice issued by the CFT mean Sint Maarten is able to take out a loan for investments.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46473-cft-focus-on-increasing-income.html