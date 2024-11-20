Cft: “Subsequent steps for financial management are of importance” | SMN NEWS

Oranjestad:— Sint Eustatius’ budget for 2025 has been adopted on time, and shows a surplus by means of which unexpected setbacks may be absorbed. Financial management still requires attention. The CFT requested the Public Entity to provide a better insight into the budget and spoke with the Executive Council about the steps that must be taken in order to achieve an unqualified audit opinion as soon as possible.

