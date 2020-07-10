Concerns decision-making of the Council of Ministers of the Netherlands on 10 July j. Regarding (financial)support to Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten. | SMN News

The HAGUE:— Although Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten (hereinafter: the countries) have barely known new infections for weeks, the impact of the Corona crisis on the Caribbean parts of our Kingdom is enormous. Tourism, the main source of income, has almost completely disappeared, leaving the economies of the countries in deep crisis. Tens of thousands of residents have lost their jobs or lost income and many are now dependent on food aid. With Dutch money, the countries have been able to alleviate the worst need, but there is no prospect that they will survive in the foreseeable future without

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35149-concerns-decision-making-of-the-council-of-ministers-of-the-netherlands-on-10-july-j-regarding-financial-support-to-aruba-curacao-and-sint-maarten.html