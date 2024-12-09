Court of Appeal upholds prison sentences in ’Seabass’ fraud case. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Court of Appeal has sentenced M.D. to 48 months in prison and J.C.L. to 21 months for their involvement in the “Seabass” investigation, a corruption case that exposed fraud and money laundering within the ICT Department of Sint Maarten government.

In the case of M.D., the Court of Appeal confirmed that the country was defrauded of approximately US$ 4.4 million and NAf 1.1 million over a nine-year period. J.C.L. defrauded the country of approximately US$ 2.6 million and NAf 50.000 for six years. M.D. and J.C.L., who served as head and act. Head/policy officer of the ICT department, respectively, abused their positions by providing favorable advice on tenders to companies Effective Business Solutions & I.T. Consulting EZ and N.V. (“EBS”) and Valmeer Management & Consultancy N.V. (“VMC”), while secretly holding vested interests in these firms. Their involvement was deliberately concealed from the government by appointing family members as managing directors.

In addition to fraud, M.D. and J.C.L. were convicted of money laundering. The investigation revealed that funds received from the government following the awarding of contracts to EBS and VMC were transferred to American shell companies and subsequently funneled into their personal accounts. These funds were then used to finance private expenditures and luxurious lifestyles.

The Prosecutor’s Office OM SXM highlighted the severity of the crimes, citing the extended nine-year period of fraudulent activity, the significant financial losses incurred, and the defendants’ betrayal of public trust as civil servants as aggravating factors.

