COVID-19 has now risen to 49 confirmed. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— As of July 30th, at 17:00, St. Maarten has confirmed two additional cases of persons who have tested positive for the Corona Virus (COVID-19). The new total of confirmed cases now stands at 128.

Of the active cases, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 48 people in home isolation. Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labour (VSA) the honorable Richard Panneflek announced that “we now have forty-nine (49), active cases of persons who have contracted COVID-19.”

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten earlier this year remains at 64.

