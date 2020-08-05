COVID-19 has now risen to 76 confirmed. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— As of August 4th, at 22:00, St. Maarten has confirmed six new cases of persons who have tested positive for the Corona Virus (COVID-19). The new total of confirmed cases now stands at 156.

Of the active cases, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 73 people in home isolation. Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labour (VSA) the honorable Richard Panneflek has stated “we now have seventy-six (76), active cases of persons who have contracted COVID-19.”

Two patients are currently hospitalized and one patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains

