COVID-19 has now risen to 95 confirmed. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— As of August 10th, at 22:00, St. Maarten’s new total of confirmed cases now stands at 205.

Of the active cases, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 89 people in home isolation. The Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labour (VSA) the honorable Richard Panneflek stated “we now have ninety- five (95), active cases of persons who have contracted COVID-19.” Five patients are currently hospitalized and one patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 17.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten is

