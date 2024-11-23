Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied Strengthens Creative Communities in Saba, St. Eustatius, and St. Maarten | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied recently concluded a successful visit to the islands of Saba, St. Eustatius, and St. Maarten, reaffirming its commitment to empowering local creative communities and fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration. The visit was centered around engaging directly with grant applicants and project developers to provide clarity, accessibility, and support for initiatives that aim to enrich the cultural and creative landscape of the islands.

During the visit, the Cultuurfonds team hosted informative sessions designed to bridge the gap between project developers and the funding opportunities available. These sessions offered tailored guidance to community members, helping them understand the eligibility criteria, application process, and potential for financial support. “Our goal is to ensure that creatives and cultural organizations know how to access resources and bring their visions to life,” said a representative of Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied.

In addition to grant-related discussions, the visit emphasized the importance of collaboration among creatives. Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied encouraged artists, cultural organizations, and project developers to explore partnerships that strengthen the collective impact of their work. By fostering these connections, the organization aims to build a sustainable creative ecosystem that enhances cultural heritage and promotes artistic excellence in the Caribbean region. During this visit, the St. Maarten board members were able to also host the St. Eustatius board member Ms. Daniela Richardson. “This did not only serve as an observation and learning moment, for all 3 board members, but also as a teambuilding moment, where they can look to each other for support and expansion of network across the islands for the benefit of the project developers”, said Kenty Lichtenberg & Candia Joseph (both board members for St. Maarten).

The visit also included one-on-one consultations with local creatives and community leaders, providing personalized advice on project development and funding strategies. These interactions served as an essential platform for Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied to gain insight into the unique needs and challenges faced by cultural communities on each island. “Hearing directly from applicants and project developers is invaluable. It allows us to refine our approach and ensure our support aligns with the specific needs of these vibrant communities,” the representative added.

Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied remains committed to nurturing the creative potential of the Caribbean islands by offering financial support, mentorship, and guidance to cultural initiatives. The recent visit to Saba, St. Eustatius, and St. Maarten marks another step forward in building strong, resilient, and connected creative communities that continue to thrive. We would like to remind you to follow us on social media for regular updates and reach out to any of the team members for further assistance.

