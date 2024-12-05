Daycare students enjoy safety storytime adventure at Sint Maarten Library. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Daycare Students visited Sint Maarten Library for Safety-Themed Storytime. 13 lively pupils of Educare daycare were engaged in a special safety-themed storytime, spotlighting the importance of safe play. Library staff member, Melackia Spencer, led an engaging session featuring the delightful tale "Sesame Street KidSafe: Elmo Stays Safe – How Furry Little Monsters and Children Play Safely."

The children were captivated by the age-appropriate story, followed by a creative coloring activity that reinforced key safety concepts. The session concluded with a joyful rhyme time and songs, leaving little ones smiling and informed about how to play safely.

The Sint Maarten Library invites other daycares to register for storytime in 2025, aiming to promote early literacy and instill a lifelong love for reading through engaging and inspiring sessions for young minds.

Let’s make 2025 a year of stories, songs, and instilling the love of early literacy.

For more information and to register, please contact the Sint Maarten Library at +1721-542-2970, or visit our website at www.library.sx. You can also reach us through our social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

