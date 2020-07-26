DCOMM intensifies COVID-19 Public Awareness Campaign as Cases Increase. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Department of Communication (DCOMM), has intensified its multi-level public awareness campaign related to COVID-19 awareness and the measures that the public should take on a daily basis in order to prevent getting the disease.

DCOMM back in early July had already increased awareness activities after several observations were made at that time whereby some persons within the community were already not adhering to proper public health hygiene protocols in connection with the national COVID-19 emergency.

With the current resurgence in the disease within a short period of time, complacency has settled

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35249-dcomm-intensifies-covid-19-public-awareness-campaign-as-cases-increase.html