Defense hands over bodies of Christine and Erwin to families. | SMN News

WILLEMSTAD:—The bodies of aviator Christine Martens and tactical coordinator Erwin Warnies have been transferred to the families by Defense. This happened this afternoon with military ceremonies at Eindhoven Air Base. Colleagues carried the Dutch-flagged caskets on their shoulders from the KDC-10 transport aircraft. That landed on Dutch soil around 1 p.m. Soldiers of the navy and air force formed a guard of honor. The 2nd class oldest category lieutenants were killed last Sunday when the NH90 maritime attack helicopter in which they were seated crashed in the Caribbean Sea. The 2 crew members who survived the crash accompanied their

