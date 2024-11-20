Digital Entry not compulsory for local residents. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: — The pilot phase of the digital entry card launched over a month ago is critical for testing, identifying challenges, and refining the system to ensure a smooth rollout.

The Minister of TEATT, Grisha Heyliger Marten, outlined some of the challenges encountered on Wednesday.

Some of the critical challenges encountered included:

• Local Travelers: Many locals are not accustomed to spending extended periods in line. Initially, the project placed everyone in a single line, resulting in longer-than-expected wait times for residents. After consulting with stakeholders, the Ministries decided that residents would temporarily bypass the digital entry form and continue using the traditional process until these issues are resolved.

• Airline Miscommunication: Some airlines mistakenly informed passengers that completing the form was mandatory, even denying boarding. This issue was addressed through a notice to IATA and a change made in titmice clarifying that the form is optional during this pilot phase.

• Form Length and Clarity: The questions on the forms were too lengthy and, in some cases, unclear. We are revising the questions to shorten them and make them more concise.

• QR Code Issues: The QR codes either did not show up at all or ended up in junk folders. This glitch is also being addressed and will be fixed soon.

Key Takeaways:

• Visitors are encouraged—but not required—to complete the form online, as it helps streamline processing upon arrival.

• Residents are not obligated to use the digital form for now.

• The system is being updated, with an improved version expected soon.

The Ministries (TEATT, JUS & PJIAE) remain committed to refining this initiative, guided by feedback from travelers, airlines, and stakeholders. Despite initial challenges, we are confident this system will ultimately enhance the travel experience and serve St. Maarten well.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46458-digital-entry-not-compulsory-for-local-residents.html