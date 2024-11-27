Dionne Warwick’s Iconic Caribbean Homecoming Gala Concert in Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

Sint Maarten:— Legendary artist Dionne Warwick, celebrated worldwide for her timeless music, will make a rare Caribbean appearance on Saturday, December 14, 2024, for a one-night-only Gala Concert at the Casino Royale Theater, Sint Maarten. Tickets for this highly anticipated event are on sale now at Van Dorp, both locations, Adolphus Richardson, SOS Radio, and on the KBand app (IOS and Android), $150 per seat, $250 per seat for cocktail table seating of 4. For premium experiences, VIP Tables are offered at $5,000, including exclusive benefits such as prime seating, champagne, hors d’oeuvres.

