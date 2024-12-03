Disciples Toastmasters Club Hosts Inspiring Team Building Retreat, “Fusion Force”. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On December 1, 2024, the Disciples Toastmasters Club held its highly anticipated Team Building Retreat, titled Fusion Force, at the picturesque Divi Little Bay Resort. The event was attended by all the active members and club officers of the Disciples Toastmasters Club, which fostered an inclusive opportunity for personal and professional growth. The initiative was spearheaded by the Club President, Distinguished Toastmaster (DTM) Valerie Brazier, whose vision for the event ensured its resounding success.

The retreat featured an impressive lineup of facilitators, all experienced Toastmasters, who delivered engaging and impactful sessions:

DTM Alicia Seaton conducted several sessions to promote camaraderie amongst the participants, using creativity to fully engage all members. DTM Rolando Tobias delivered two powerful sessions on Communication Styles as well as Coachability, while DTM Annette Marlin-Berkel and DTM Vernicia Brooks delivered interactive sessions on Commitment & Building confidence. Club President, DTM Valerie Brazier, kept the participants fully engaged as she presented on business attire and facilitated meetings.

Each presentation was uniquely delivered yet seamlessly interconnected, emphasizing themes that resonated deeply with participants.

The retreat began on a high note, with members actively engaging in dynamic discussions and activities. The day unfolded as a rich blend of fun, critical thinking, and insightful exercises designed to enhance self-awareness, strengthen interpersonal relationships, and refine leadership skills. From fostering camaraderie to elevating professional poise, the retreat proved to be a transformative experience for all in attendance.

As the event concluded, participants were awarded Certificates of Completion, symbolizing their commitment to growth and readiness to elevate in both personal and professional realms.

The Disciples Toastmasters Club meets twice monthly, in person, on the second and fourth Sundays at St. Maarten Academy, Copper Drive #1, Cul de Sac, from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM. The next meeting will take place on December 8, 2024.

For more information about the Disciples Toastmasters Club, follow us on Facebook at Disciples Toastmasters Club SXM.

