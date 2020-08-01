Dutch St. Maarten Reopens to US Visitors, French St. Martin Remains Closed. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Maarten continues with plans to reopen today, August 1st, to the U.S. Market. Considering this, a decision has been made by Madam Préfète Sylvie Feucher to close the French-Dutch Border as per July 31st, at noon.

The French-Dutch internal borders are being controlled; however, for work and other medical reasons, persons will be allowed to cross the border to French Saint Martin with proper documentation. This means U.S. visitors are not permitted entry to the French side of the island. Our U.S. visitors are therefore invited to enjoy the southern part of this unique two-nation destination.

