WILLEMSTAD – Mr. drs. E. (Edson) Hato, MBA, has announced that he will continue his career elsewhere. As of the 1st of December 2024, he will stop as the representative of the Netherlands in Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46530-edson-hato-to-leave-as-representative-of-vnacs.html