Emmanuel York Arrested on child molestation charges. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Police arrested a known suspect this morning identified as Emmanuel York as they probe another case of child molestation.

Police Spokesman Joe Joesepha confirmed an arrest of a suspect identified as E. Y was arrested. Josepha said at the moment the Police Juvenile Department is busy with the investigations and that no other details could be released.

In January 2015 York was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment for sexually molesting youngsters. For further reference to the previous conviction can be found in the link below.

https://smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/17610-emmanuel-york-convicted-to-five-years-for-molesting-youngsters.html

<!– Disqus comments block —

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35205-breaking-news-emmanuel-york-arrested-on-child-molestation-charges.html