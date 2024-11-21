Empowering Teachers to Boost Scientific Interest: Nature Foundation Showcased Innovative Education Tools. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Nature Foundation hosted an important event for teachers and educators on November 18, 2024, at the SKOS Training Center on the premises of Sister Magda Primary School. Designed to empower educators with innovative tools and strategies for environmental education, the event brought together nearly 50 participants from primary and secondary schools across the Dutch side of the island.

The day featured a walk-through fair showcasing a wide range of educational materials available for loan; all made possible through the generous support of the Blue Marine Foundation and the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance. These resources are related to the nature of Sint Maarten and are tailored to help teachers enhance nature education and encourage a love of nature among their students.

The educational materials covered six thematic areas, ranging from indoor laboratory equipment to outdoor exploration tools.

In addition to the fair, the event included two hands-on workshops designed to equip educators with creative strategies to engage students in environmental topics. Approximately 20 teachers participated in these sessions, exploring ways to spark curiosity and encourage active learning in the classroom.

"The response from teachers was incredible," said Gaia Piccaluga, CORENA Education Officer at the Nature Foundation. "It’s heartening to see so many educators eager to integrate nature-focused learning into their teaching. With the support of DCNA, we constantly work to provide them with the tools they need to make this a reality."

The Nature Foundation extends its heartfelt thanks to all who participated and supported the event, contributing to the promotion of environmental education on the island.

For more information about the Nature Foundation's educational resources and future initiatives, please email Gaia at

