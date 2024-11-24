Fatal Scooter Accident on Rhine Road. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) regrets to report a tragic accident that occurred on Rhine Road near Porto Cupecoy on the morning of Sunday, November 24, 2024.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the rider of an electric scooter, traveling from the French side border towards Porto Cupecoy, likely lost control of the vehicle. The scooter struck the sidewalk, causing the rider to collide with the roadside barriers.

Emergency services, including police and ambulance personnel, responded to the scene after receiving the first call at approximately 9:40 a.m. Despite their arrival, the victim displayed no signs of life and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Traffic Department of the Sint Maarten Police Force is investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

The KPSM extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time.

