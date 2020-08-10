Final notice for owners to retrieve confiscated vehicles and motorcycles. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— As the preparedness process for the peak of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season continues, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is making one final call to vehicle and motorcycle owners, who have previously had their transport seized by the police to come to the Police Headquarters to collect them.

The police have extended the deadline until Monday; August 25, to allow persons to come to the station with the necessary documentation to retrieve their vehicles.

“The vehicles which are being released are those that were impounded for technical issues or the documentation not being in order “Therefore,

