Formal Reflections in memory of Mavis Brooks-Salmon. | SMN News

Eugene B. Holiday

Governor of Sint Maarten

January 18, 2020

Leonaris, Earlon, Najhilah, Church, Good morning,

We are here to today to remember and pay homage to a multifaceted, distinguished and strong woman, Mavis Brooks-Salmon. I am, as Governor, Chair of the Council of Advice and personally, most pleased to deliver formal reflections in appreciation of the life and legacy, of Mavis Brooks-Salmon, the Vice-Chair of the Council of Advice of Sint Maarten.

Preparing for these reflections it struck me that my first and last memory of Mavis is a memory of a

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33734-formal-reflections-in-memory-of-mavis-brooks-salmon.html