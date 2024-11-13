French Ambassador at The Hague St. Maarten Day celebration. | SMN NEWS

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE):— St. Maarten/St. Martin Day was celebrated in the Netherlands on Monday with a reception at the Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary of St. Maarten in The Hague. Guests included the French Ambassador to the Netherlands His Excellency Mr. François Alabrune, his colleague from Germany His Excellency Dr. Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut, the Minister Plenipotentiary of Aruba His Excellency Mr. Juan 'Ady' Thijsen, Councilor of State for the Kingdom on behalf of St. Maarten, Ms. Maria van der Sluijs-Plantz, the Mayor of The Hague Mr. Jan van Zanen, the Director General Kingdom Relations of the Dutch Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations Mr. Roald Lapperre and representatives of various other embassies.

