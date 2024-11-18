Government of Sint Maarten Signs Agreement to Launch Phase 2 of New Prison Project. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Government of Sint Maarten, in collaboration with the Government of the Netherlands and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), has officially signed an agreement to initiate Phase 2 of the New Prison Project. This phase, supported by a joint investment of $52 million USD from Sint Maarten and the Dutch Ministry of Internal Affairs and Kingdom Relations, marks a pivotal transition to the construction of a state-of-the-art correctional facility designed to meet the highest international standards.

