Grisha Hails PSG, STB, and Airport for Staging a “Wow Factor” Show for FCCA Conference. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Minister of Tourism Grisha Heyliger-Marten praised the Port St. Maarten Group of Companies (PSG), St. Maarten Tourist Bureau (STB), and Princess Juliana International Airport for successfully hosting the recent 30th annual Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Conference & Tradeshow.

“I am overjoyed with the outcome of the conference. It was well organized and well executed,” said Heyliger-Marten, who is also the St. Maarten minister of Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT).

“The fact that the organizers involved locals and engaged them in every facet of the program is particularly impressive. The entertainers were all local. Every event had a different designer, a different caterer, different entertainers, and MCs. Every night was a unique experience. They achieved the ‘wow factor,’ which was what we were aiming for from the beginning. Great job!” said the minister.

Heyliger-Marten said she is happy and grateful that the airport was ready in time to welcome the hundreds of FCCA delegates who attended the conference.

According to her, the delegates of the FCCA Conference were “so blown away” that many want the conference to be held again in St. Maarten in a few years.

“This is the kind of impression we should be making on our visitors. I can’t thank everyone enough for making the conference such a memorable success,” said Minister Heyliger-Marten.

