Grisha Praises Airport Staff, Stresses on need for US Pre-Clearance to Regain Hub Function. | SMN NEWS

SIMPSON BAY:— Grisha Heyliger-Marten, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT), heaped praise on the staff and employees of the Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM Airport) for what she called their “resilience, hard work, and unwavering dedication, especially through the toughest of times.”

Speaking at the official reopening of the airport on Thursday, November 14, 2024, Heyliger-Marten acknowledged that the completion of the reconstruction of the airport which was severely damaged by Hurricane Irma in 2017, may have taken long, however, the wait “has been worth every second.”

For the minister, the “real beauty (of the airport) doesn’t come from its sleek design or modern finishes, but from the dedication and commitment of its people—the ones who breathe life into this structure each and every day.”

“Princess Juliana International Airport cannot thrive without you, its employees. You are the heart and soul of this airport, the true architects behind its success,” the Minister said.

Heyliger-Marten continued: “This airport is more than just flights and schedules. It represents the spirit of the St. Martin people—their resilience, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to excellence and unity.”

“We just celebrated St. Martin Day with pomp and pageantry a few days ago,” she noted. “There is perhaps no other government-owned entity that embodies that spirit of oneness like this airport. If you doubt me, check the workforce, not just today but throughout its history.

“The vast majority of its staff and employees are not only locals but are drawn from both sides of the island – from French Quarter to Dutch Quarter; from Galis Bay to Great Bay and from Marigot to Middle Region. They have worked together, toiled together, shared lunch together, gone through Hurricane Irma together, and experienced the COVID-19 pandemic together as one people. That is what living without borders looks like and feels like on St. Martin.

“This airport is a true reflection of that togetherness, that oneness that is the foundation of our existence on this island.”

According to the TEATT Minister, “The way the airport goes is the way the island goes. In other words, whatever happens to the airport, or at the airport, impacts the whole island.”

Turning to what she called the next level for the airport, Heyliger-Marten said: “For me, there is absolutely no doubt that we need to regain the hub function we once had in the subregion. That would mean establishing US Pre-Clearance at the airport as soon as possible.”

She continued: “The next level for me also means prioritizing the welfare of the staff, offering them training that would aid in their professional growth, and enhancing service to all users of the facility in a way that would solidify our reputation as the Friendly Island.”

In conclusion, Heyliger Marten said: “May I suggest that we also use this opportunity to re-affirm our belief in the enormous possibilities this occasion offers for us to re-set, re-group and re-dedicate ourselves to the future of this airport. A future that is bright and prosperous. A future that places our people at the center of all decisions we make. A future we can all be proud of.”

