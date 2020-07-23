Growth rebounded strongly in Sint Maarten in 2019. | SMN News

WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG:— “Following a decline of 6.6% in 2018 due to Hurricane Irma, real GDP growth rebounded strongly by 8.2% in 2019 in Sint Maarten. The economic growth in 2019 was underpinned primarily by the robust expansion in the tourism sector”, the interim president of the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS), Dr. Jose Jardim, explained in the 2019 Annual Report of the central bank. He added that Sint Maarten’s inflation eased significantly from 2.7% in 2018 to 0.4% in 2019 because of lower food prices.

According to Dr. Jardim, all sectors of Sint Maarten’s economy contributed to 2019’s real

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35224-growth-rebounded-strongly-in-sint-maarten-in-2019.html