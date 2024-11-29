Hans Hoogervorst and Julisa Frans reappointed as members of Cft. | SMN NEWS

The Hague:— Mr. Hans Hoogervorst and Ms. Julisa Frans will both be reappointed for a second term with the Boards of Financial Supervision. On November 29th, 2024, the Kingdom Council of Ministers approved their reappointment. As of January 1st, 2025, on the recommendation of the Netherlands, Mr. Hans Hoogervorst is reappointed as member of the Board of financial supervision of Curacao and Sint Maarten (Cft), Cft Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba (Cft BES) This reappointment was discussed in the Council of Ministers – this reappointment was discussed in the Council of Ministers – and the Board of financial supervision of Aruba (CAft) for a three-year term. As of the same date, Ms. Julisa Frans has been reappointed as a member of the Board of Financial Supervision of Curacao and Sint Maarten (Cft) for a three-year term. Ms. Frans has been reappointed on Sint Maarten's recommendation. The reappointments will take place by Royal Decree.

After a long career in Dutch politics, Mr. Hans Hoogervorst was the International Accounting Standards Board President in London from 2011-2021. From 2007 to 2011, he was Chair of the Board of the Financial Markets Authority. Prior to that, he was Minister of Health, introducing among others a new health insurance system.

Julisa Frans is an independent consultant who currently conducts several advisory activities. From 2008 to 2021, Ms. Frans held several financial positions within public administration, including that of senior financial policy advisor. She was also charged with several financial aspects of the repair works after Hurricane Irma.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46527-hans-hoogervorst-and-julisa-frans-reappointed-as-members-of-cft.html