Highly decorated VKS and Immigration Officer Arrested as police probe bribery allegations. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: — Early Friday morning, the Police, under the orders of the prosecutor's office, conducted a house and office search of a highly decorated VKS and Immigration Officer, Bernice “Barbie” Richardson.

SMN News confirmed the officer's identity, which is now suspected to be in a bribery investigation.

So far, SMN News has been unable to secure a confirmed statement from the prosecutor officer even though contact was made with the Chief Prosecutor of St. Maarten.

According to information from SMN News, this new investigation was launched after a statement was made to the police regarding the bribery allegations.

This is not the first time Bernice Richardson, popularly known as Barbie, was arrested. Over 15 years ago, before St. Maarten obtained its separate status, police arrested Richardson for unknown reasons, and she was released without being charged. It was dubbed a witch hunt against the highly decorated VKS Officer back then.

KPSM was ordered not to make any comments or statements during the ongoing investigation.

As soon as the prosecutor's Office opts to release a statement, it will be included in this article.

