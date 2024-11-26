Honoring a Legacy: Celebrating the Lifelong Bond Between Ruby Bute and Lucinda La Rich Audain. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In honor of the incredible legacy left by the late Ruby Bute and her cherished relationship with Lucinda La Rich Audain, we invite the community to celebrate the profound impact of their bond that transcended the realms of creativity and mentorship. Ruby Bute, a beloved artist and teacher, nurtured Lucinda's artistic talents from the tender age of 13, guiding her through not just the artistic techniques of painting and drawing but also imparting invaluable lessons in the business side of being creative.

Lucinda blossomed under Ruby's mentorship, evolving from a promising young painter into a multifaceted artist, exploring avenues such as poetry and body art. Her passion for the arts was further fueled by Ruby's encouragement, leading her to establish the Funtopia Youth Initiative. This foundation aims to inspire young people in the community to embrace their creative potential and explore new dimensions within the creative arts industry. Lucinda is dedicated to reviving cultural expressions, such as stilt walking and the Soualigan Giants Moko Jumbies, amongst many other creative disciplines.

The family of Ruby Bute sees Lucinda as her protégé, and in honor of Ruby's enduring legacy, they kindly request that instead of sending flowers for her memorial service, donations be made to support the Funtopia Youth Initiative Foundation. These contributions will ensure the continuation of Ruby's mission to pass on the knowledge of cultural heritage to future generations.

Bank details for donations to the Funtopia Youth Initiative Foundation can be found below. We thank you for your support and for helping us keep Ruby Bute's spirit alive within the hearts of the young creatives she so dearly inspired. Your support will ensure that Ruby's vision endures, inspiring creativity and cultural pride for generations to come.

Bank Details

Account Name: Funtopia Youth Initiative Foundation

Bank: Windward Island bank Ltd

Account Number: USD$ 82287709

Description: #brushstrokelegacycelebratingrubybute

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46509-honoring-a-legacy-celebrating-the-lifelong-bond-between-ruby-bute-and-lucinda-la-rich-audain.html