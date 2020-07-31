Hunting prohibited in Bellevue. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— On Friday, July 31st, 2020, the President of the Hunters Association and the representative of the owners of the land in Bellevue met. It was decided mutually that due to the recent events on our island hunting will be strictly prohibited on Bellevue, from the Zac de Bellevue to the border, both sides, until further notice.

Vendredi 31 juillet 2020, le Président de l’Association des Chasseurs de St Martin et les représentants des propriétaires des terrains de Bellevue se sont rencontrés. Il a été décidé d’un commun accord qu’en raison des événements récents sur notre île, la chasse sera

