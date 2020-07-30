Hurricane and Disaster Passes are Only Valid for the Holder of the Pass. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The application process for the annual Hurricane Passes for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season concluded at the end of June.

There are two types of passes, the Disaster Pass and the Hurricane Pass. Hurricane passes are issued to essential business owners and workers of essential organizations who comply with the requirements.

The hurricane pass is only for the bearer and is issued to essential services workers and allows to access the public road to visit the place of business and to assess possible damage to their property and to continue their operations which

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35298-hurricane-and-disaster-passes-are-only-valid-for-the-holder-of-the-pass.html